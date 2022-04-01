11 Aussie Women On Exactly How Much They Spent On Their Weddings

From an underwater scuba ceremony to a backyard potluck or even an Amalfi coast destination wedding, everyone's dream nuptials take a different form, with the possibilities only limited by your imagination — and, of course, your funds and your willingness to part with them.
According to Moneysmart, the average Australian wedding costs $36,000 — that's over 60% of the average salary for people aged between 21-34. And when you break down what the event includes (the dress, food, music, travel, booze, etc), it's easy to see how the costs can add up.
But no matter where you sit on the income scale, most of us can agree that that's a lot of money to spend, leaving many of us wondering: for a day that you want to remember for the rest of your life, what's the right amount of money to shell out?
To gain some insight into how everyday women in Australia feel about financing the festivities, we asked 11 of our married R29 readers to tell us exactly how much they forked over for their weddings.
