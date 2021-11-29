The Glorious Self-Love Of Shopping For Your Wedding Dress Alone

After selecting a few options, I stepped behind a sheer pink curtain as Mrs Claus delicately passed in gown after gown for me to try. A satin one that showed off the curvature of my pot belly in a way that Pulp Fiction's Fabienne would have been proud of. One with a plunging V-neck that went down to the navel, peeping the cusp of my bellybutton. A high-necked Victorian one with ruffles. A sweetheart corset with plenty of bass. I twirled around in each, parading to my silent audience of 100 dresses – the headless ghosts of erstwhile brides, encouraging me onwards. I stepped onto a wooden box and let the trains swell around me, settling like fresh snow. I didn't really care for any of them but I loved me in every single one.