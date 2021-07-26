7 Australian Wedding Dress Designers Every Bride-To-Be Should Consider

Contrary to what you might think, you don't have to look overseas to find a unique, well-made wedding dress. Australia is home to some of the most iconic fashion brands in the world, and the bridal category is no exception.
When it comes to custom couture options, we have the likes of J. Andreatta, Pallas Couture and KYHA Studios. Or if you're looking for a more budget-friendly option, Byron Bay's Spell or Queensland-born brand Grace Loves Lace are definitely worth considering.
The option to order these brands online also makes the process affordable and simple for all brides, especially those in rural locations.
Here's a roundup of our faves.