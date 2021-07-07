At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
If you’re getting married in the coming months, or you’re just one of those organised people who likes to get well ahead, then you've probably got a lot on your plate right now. The venue is booked, the band is pencilled in—now for the most important aspect of wedding planning: the dress.
If you still haven’t found the one (again, we mean the dress) then we’re here to open your eyes to options you may not have thought of. Before you head for the nearest bridal boutique to try on every OTT gown in sight, or go full Monica Geller and wrestle your way to a sample sale bargain, consider this: a wedding dress that isn't a wedding dress.
Yes, they're a thing. They’re the frocks that aren’t technically bridal; dresses you can pick up from your trustiest affordable brands and which every modern bride can pull off on the big day. Particularly now, as many couples have been forced to postpone their nuptials, more and more brides are opting for smaller-scale weddings, the kind that call for a more undone bridal look.
So, whether you're a boho bride in lace with flowers in your hair, a diehard minimalist or concerned about sustainability and the environment, we’ve found 11 of the best could-be-bridal dresses. You can thank us with a slice of wedding cake.