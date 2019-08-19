15 Wedding Dresses That Aren't Actually Wedding Dresses

If you’re getting married in the coming months, or you’re just one of those organised people who likes to get well ahead, then you've probably got a lot on your plate right now. The venue is booked, the band is pencilled in – now for the most important aspect of wedding planning: the dress.
If you still haven’t found the one (again, we mean the dress) then we’re here to open your eyes to options you may not have thought of. Before you head for the nearest bridal boutique to try on every OTT gown in sight, or go full Monica Geller and wrestle your way to a sample sale bargain, consider this: a wedding dress that isn't a wedding dress.
Yes, they're a thing. They’re the frocks that aren’t technically bridal; dresses you can pick up from your trustiest high street brands (including Zara and Mango) and which every modern bride can pull off on the big day.
Whether you're a boho bride in lace with flowers in your hair, a diehard minimalist or concerned about sustainability and the environment, we’ve found 15 of the best could-be-bridal dresses, starting from just £29.99. You can thank us with a slice of wedding cake.