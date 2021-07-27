5 Australian Fashion Brands Making Bridesmaid Dresses You’ll Want To Rewear

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
After years of feeling like finding cool bridesmaids dresses was an impossible task, it all of a sudden feels . . . easier. Why? Australian designers have made it their business to accommodate brand-loyalists (and newbies, of course) with an option for their wedding day. Added to that, modern brides are looking outside the box when it comes to finding dresses for their bridal parties, seeking non-traditional brands for elegant, unexpected looks.
Back in 2018, we saw Bec & Bridge launch the Wedding Edit offering the brand's most popular silhouettes in a slew of shades and fabrications for bridesmaids. Since then, other labels have followed suit, like Shona Joy who's simplified the process with a collection of styles in multiple colourways. We're spoilt for choice now, you just need to know where to look.
Ahead, we've rounded up the brands we recommend for bridesmaids dresses in Australia.