I’ve Never Been On A First Date & Now I’m Getting Married

Over half of the young people in the UK surveyed by Tinder want to get to know their dates on a deeper level, doing away with cold first meetings over drinks in favour of something more robust. Nearly half of the Gen Z people surveyed plan to have more video chats and conversations with matches before meeting IRL. And when it comes to relationships, 19% would prefer to be casually dating, without the commitment. Seventeen percent of us would rather be making new friends on our dates and casually seeing where things go. This is backed up by data collected earlier this year by the Kinsey Institute , which forecast that the pandemic has changed our attitudes to sex. Researchers spoke to singles and found that over half of them now have no interest in one-night stands . It's the antithesis of the summer of love predicted at the beginning of the vaccine rollout in January 2021.