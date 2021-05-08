Men On How They Feel About Losing A Year Of Dating

Though Al wouldn't go as far as to say that the timing of his breakup was positive, he does believe he’s taken some lessons from lockdown. "I have had to stop and give myself more time and more space and understand my own needs better than I ever have before in order to survive," he explains, adding that he now realises he needs to assert these needs with a partner. "I think the reason my other relationships have dwindled is because I've given too much of myself trying to keep the other person okay."