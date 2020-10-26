I’m Single & Dating In COVID-19— & This Is What I’ve Learned

In the middle of writing this, for instance, I reconnected with an old acquaintance. It had probably been about 10 years since we last had a conversation, and I agreed to meet up almost solely because I remember him having a nice smile. Was it a date? Honestly, I don’t know. Was it fun? Yes. Maybe I’ll see if he wants to get tested and hook up in my car. Maybe we won’t talk for another decade. Either way, it felt good to get to know someone new and not worry about the things I’d consider in that same situation pre-pandemic: Do we go to someone’s house after? Should we hug or kiss? Am I going to have sex with this person?