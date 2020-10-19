Millennial Couples In Relationship Counselling Tell Us What It’s Like

Sometimes it is a breaking point that drives young couples to counselling. Willow, 29, and Jamie, 31, have been together for over a decade and sought therapy three years ago. "Our relationship had gotten so toxic that we just couldn't continue living together," Willow tells me. "I was reluctant at first but after some time to think about it we agreed together that we would try it as a last resort to save our relationship," Jamie says. While the sessions were tough at the time (both had their own individual issues: Willow with work anxiety and depression and Jamie with expressing emotion and a major family bereavement), looking back they can see how big a part they played in making their relationship succeed. "Going through the process has taken our relationship to a level we didn't know existed," Willow says. "We learned how to trust each other again, how to ask each other for what we need, how to let go, how to have fun together, how to navigate difficult and negative feelings as a team, and how to stop playing the blame game when things go wrong," she adds.