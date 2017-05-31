I thought it was important to have that interview with him because we can see the legacy of his [anti-immigration] rhetoric that he was pushing in the mid-2000s. And now it’s taking place in a much more watered-down manner but a lot more commentators are now saying, "Well that’s a legitimate concern" whereas maybe 15 years ago they were saying, "This is terrible, this is abhorrent". But now there seems to be a new brand of Conservatism tinged with this brand of white supremacist theory, basically. And we’re supposed to say that this is a normal political position, when actually it’s based on genocide. We have clear evidence in the last 200 years that white supremacy basically leads to mass graves. Let’s not joke about it. It’s very serious. And I thought it was important that we talked about at least the recent origin of how we got to where we are today. There are certain political leaders in this country who are on good terms with Marine Le Pen. And we’re supposed to just nod our heads and be like, "Oh yeah, legitimate concerns".