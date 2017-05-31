"Why I'm No Longer Talking To White People About Race"

"I think that more broadly, the system is not set up to elicit sympathy for the people who are not winning out of the system. I talk about fiction in the book and fictional representation. It’s one of the most effective vehicles for empathy that we’ve got in the modern world. As somebody who’s always been a fiction lover, I learned very quickly to empathize with white stories, because they were everywhere, and white people were at the centre of every narrative I read. But I think very few white people have learned to empathize with non-white stories. And that’s evidenced in the extreme backlash each time that a casting director or a novelist or someone like that attempts to 'Blackify' a beloved white character. People start saying it’s political correctness or it's multiculturalism. And it’s like I do believe that there’s lots of elements of the human experience that all of us can relate to, but they have thus far been communicated through white eyes."