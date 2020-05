Long Distance Love Is So Much Harder Under Lockdown

One day, not long after an article I had written about our situation was published online, something strange happened. I checked my DMs on Instagram and found a message there from a girl called Whitney: "Hi Rosanna, your article hits home for me, so I wanted to write to you." She was in Arkansas and going through the same thing with her boyfriend David, who lives in Dublin. She told me how helpful it was to read my words and to know that they were not experiencing this alone. We spoke for a bit and promised to keep in touch and follow each other's progress. I signed off our little exchange with a warm heart and called Luciano to tell him about the new pen pal I had made.