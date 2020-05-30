Long Distance Love Is So Much Harder Under Lockdown

All of us have felt the same sense of powerlessness over the past few months and while our friends and families are sympathetic, we are often met with: "Oh, but you’re used to being apart! This can’t be any different to normal." Yes, we are uniquely equipped to deal with being isolated from our partners but right now there is even less control than usual, and so much more uncertainty. We are all dependent on not one but two countries' new travel regulations and handling of the crisis and it feels like our entire futures are at stake.