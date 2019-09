WhatsApp is a gift bestowed upon us by the gods of free, easy communication. Use it wisely, use it well. Have a designated WhatsApp thread between you and your friend and one for your broader group of friends, so that everyone can get in on the long-distance action. I don’t know if you’ve heard but people are big-time into voice memos at the moment. Recording a little voice note for your mates is like leaving a message on their voicemail without the agony of having to call and actually leave a voicemail. It’s surprisingly moving to actually hear the voice of the person you miss hanging out with in person. It doesn’t have to be profound or special every time; just pick up your phone, hit record and natter on like you might if you were lounging around in your pyjamas on the couch. The sound of your friend’s laughter can be the most healing, joyous thing possible on a bad day. Scrap that: any day.