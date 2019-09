Unconventional Advice On How To Feel Better About Your Career & Your Paycheck

"At the end of the day, how you spend your money is a reflection of what's most important to you. The biggest mistake I've seen individuals and couples make is to compare themselves to others (family, friends, colleagues) without asking themselves what truly matters to them. For example, if having a family is important to you, focus on the joy that family brings you rather than the stress of not having the fanciest car because you're paying for daycare. Give yourself permission to not have to live up to that image! And if you're unsure about what matters most, try talking to friends and family who have the kind of lives you want. Ask them what goals they focused on and use their experience as a way to map a path forward." - Aditi Shekar, Founder & CEO of Zeta