According to this InstaMotor survey , 56.8% of millennials feel their parents prepared them to make good financial decisions. Regardless of whether you fall into this camp, what's true across the board is that money decisions are personal, and that, whether we realize it or not, the way we're brought up thinking about money often influences what we do with it once we make it on our own — be it by maxing out our 401(k)s, always hanging onto receipts, or learning when to say no.