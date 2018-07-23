About That Money Diary: Why We Love To Judge The Way Women Spend

While the commenters have countless opinions about the diarists, they also have strong opinions about the kinds of diaries that we choose to publish. From the very beginning, there was outcry that we didn’t feature enough income diversity. In an early diary from a 30-year-old architect making $100,000, one comment read: “It would be nice to see some more realistic salaries.” We followed up days later with a diary from an AmeriCorps volunteer in Boston making $14,000. The commenters loved her, despite the fact that she was receiving significant parental support. But that diary also had 10,000 fewer readers than the Brooklyn architect with the six-figure salary. And that’s a big thing we’ve noticed time and again when we publish diaries: While users continually asked for more Money Diaries of women making lower salaries, more readers click on Money Diaries featuring higher salaries.