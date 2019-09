About That Money Diary: Why We Love To Judge The Way Women Spend

While it caught many of us at Refinery29 by surprise (this is not the first diary of a privileged woman we’ve published), the intense reactions to the piece reminded us why conversations around money remain so taboo. It was there from the first time we published a Money Diary back in January 2016 that featured a 27-year-old designer who earned $65,000 . The diarist complained about her job, went on a Tinder date, had avocado toast at brunch, and did cocaine. The diary got 20 comments, most of them judgemental. One commenter was more upset about the diarist buying books (“get a library card!”) than doing recreational drugs. From that very first diary it was clear to us: Few subjects create more agita or judgment than how someone spends (or doesn’t spend) their money.