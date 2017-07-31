Surely, everyone has their own reasons for liking Money Diaries. It might partly be voyeurism, but it seems to us that it’s something more: Perhaps what makes this series such an appealing read is that it’s about how other people spend money. It allows us to think about money without all the stresses of confronting our own finances. No one is perfect with money. But talking about money makes us smarter, stronger, and more powerful. It really can take away the taboo — and the shame, guilt, and fear. That’s one of the goals of Money Diaries — to make women more confident about their finances, no matter how much they make or what they spend it on. And of course, to have a little fun.