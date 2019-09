A Week In Silicon Valley, On A $90,000 Salary

$99 I pay for this and share the space with my parents, they pay for my cell phoneAbout $90 for my shareAbout $200 because I added my little brother’s car to my account while he is in grad school$5$96 for my dog and my parents' puppy$385.47$9.99$19. It's the best way for me to track my money! A financial planner helped me set up my budget, and we check in with each other at least once a year. My planner helps me focus on long-term financial goals, such as paying off debt.$225 for things like hair appointments, doggy daycare, trips to the vet, gifts, car maintenance. These are infrequent and aren't monthly. I pull this amount from my main checking account every month and deposit it into a separate checking account.$360 minimum. I learned my lesson and am still paying off my credit cards balances. Now, I pay the minimum that's due every month and then throw extra payments on top of that after I get paid from my side hustle. I should be completely debt free by October 2018. (The diarist has paid off $10,000 of debt so far, per her comment below .)$650 (or about $150 per week). Covers groceries, gas, household goods, shopping, dog food, eating out — really anything I might spend during the week. My goal this year is to watch every single dollar and get hyper-focused on paying down my debt.