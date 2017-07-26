All Other Monthly Expenses:

Gym: $62 for both my husband and me

Utilities: $85 for electric, trash, and water. We don't pay for sewage as we have a septic tank.

Car Insurance: $122 for two cars

Cable & Internet: $165. We have a TV package that includes international sports like rugby and cricket. My husband isn't from the US and loves his home sports.

Netflix: $11

Cell Phone: $50 for my husband's phone. We pay his parents to stay on their plan; my phone is covered by work.

Health Insurance: $152 for my husband's health insurance, which is taken directly from pay. My insurance is 100% covered by work.

Short-Term Disability Insurance: $57 taken out of my paycheck

Gas: $150 for both cars

IRA & 401(k): 12% of both our income per paycheck is split between an IRA and 401(k). Our employers both match 3%.

Savings: $1,000