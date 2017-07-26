Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking millennials how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last dollar.
Today for Money Diaries Month: a lobbyist who makes $78,280 per year and combines her salary with her husband's. This week, she buys paint supplies and dog biscuits.
Occupation: Lobbyist
Industry: Nonprofit
Age: 31
Location: Orlando, FL
My Salary: $78,280 | Husband's Salary: $38,000. We combine all our finances.
My Paycheck (Biweekly): $2,048 | My Husband's Paycheck: $497
Industry: Nonprofit
Age: 31
Location: Orlando, FL
My Salary: $78,280 | Husband's Salary: $38,000. We combine all our finances.
My Paycheck (Biweekly): $2,048 | My Husband's Paycheck: $497
Monthly Expenses
Housing Costs: $1,687. We pay $1,187 for our mortgage, property tax, and insurance, and then we pay $500 extra per month on top of that. Our house should be paid off in 10 years.
Car Payment: $269
Student Loans: $610. I owe $70,000 for grad and undergrad; my husband has no loans.
Housing Costs: $1,687. We pay $1,187 for our mortgage, property tax, and insurance, and then we pay $500 extra per month on top of that. Our house should be paid off in 10 years.
Car Payment: $269
Student Loans: $610. I owe $70,000 for grad and undergrad; my husband has no loans.
All Other Monthly Expenses:
Gym: $62 for both my husband and me
Utilities: $85 for electric, trash, and water. We don't pay for sewage as we have a septic tank.
Car Insurance: $122 for two cars
Cable & Internet: $165. We have a TV package that includes international sports like rugby and cricket. My husband isn't from the US and loves his home sports.
Netflix: $11
Cell Phone: $50 for my husband's phone. We pay his parents to stay on their plan; my phone is covered by work.
Health Insurance: $152 for my husband's health insurance, which is taken directly from pay. My insurance is 100% covered by work.
Short-Term Disability Insurance: $57 taken out of my paycheck
Gas: $150 for both cars
IRA & 401(k): 12% of both our income per paycheck is split between an IRA and 401(k). Our employers both match 3%.
Savings: $1,000
Gym: $62 for both my husband and me
Utilities: $85 for electric, trash, and water. We don't pay for sewage as we have a septic tank.
Car Insurance: $122 for two cars
Cable & Internet: $165. We have a TV package that includes international sports like rugby and cricket. My husband isn't from the US and loves his home sports.
Netflix: $11
Cell Phone: $50 for my husband's phone. We pay his parents to stay on their plan; my phone is covered by work.
Health Insurance: $152 for my husband's health insurance, which is taken directly from pay. My insurance is 100% covered by work.
Short-Term Disability Insurance: $57 taken out of my paycheck
Gas: $150 for both cars
IRA & 401(k): 12% of both our income per paycheck is split between an IRA and 401(k). Our employers both match 3%.
Savings: $1,000