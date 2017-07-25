A Week In Manchester, UK, On A $23,927 Salary

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking millennials how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last dollar.
Today for Money Diaries Month: a learning and engagement officer who makes $23,927 per year, and spends some of it on dental floss and tickets to see Rise Against.
Editor's Note: All prices have been converted to the U.S. dollar using conversion figures at the time her diary was submitted. Some text has been adapted to U.S./American English.
Occupation: Learning and Engagement Officer
Industry: Arts
Age: 25
Location: Manchester, UK
Salary: $23,927 before tax
Paycheck (Once Per Month): $1,821.82
Monthly Expenses
Housing Costs: $371 for my half of the mortgage each month. My boyfriend and I have a 25-year mortgage on our two-bed flat in Manchester city centre. It's a beautiful place and we were extremely lucky to get it.
Student Loans: $20. This comes out of my paycheck.
All Other Monthly Expenses
Electricity: $51 for my half, which includes the water bill too. I split this evenly with my partner.
Phone Bill: $15
Internet: $13 for my half
Netflix & Amazon Prime: None. I use my family's account.
Savings: $257 - $322, most of which is going toward paying for my postgrad in play therapy. (I start, part-time, in September.)
Health Insurance: None. Free healthcare in the UK!
Swimming Membership: $26
Charity: $19 — combined — to a shelter and to Arts Emergency, which supports young people from working class backgrounds who want to work in the arts, through mentors and specific programs.
