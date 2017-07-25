A Week In Manchester, UK, On A $23,927 Salary

All Other Monthly Expenses

Electricity: $51 for my half, which includes the water bill too. I split this evenly with my partner.

Phone Bill: $15

Internet: $13 for my half

Netflix & Amazon Prime: None. I use my family's account.

Savings: $257 - $322, most of which is going toward paying for my postgrad in play therapy. (I start, part-time, in September.)

Health Insurance: None. Free healthcare in the UK!

Swimming Membership: $26

Charity: $19 — combined — to a shelter and to Arts Emergency, which supports young people from working class backgrounds who want to work in the arts, through mentors and specific programs.