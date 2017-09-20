Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking a cross-section of women how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period – and we're tracking every last penny.
This week we're with a 25-year-old from Manchester who earns £18,000 per year as a learning and engagement officer. She got lucky buying a flat in Manchester city centre with her boyfriend but, with an upcoming postgraduate course to pay for, it's not all plain sailing...
Occupation: Learning and Engagement Officer
Industry: Arts
Age: 25
Location: Manchester
Salary: £18,000 before tax
Paycheque amount per month: £1,373
Monthly Expenses
Housing costs: £278 for my half of the mortgage each month. My boyfriend and I have a 25-year mortgage on our two-bed flat in Manchester city centre. It's a beautiful place and we were extremely lucky to get it.
Student loans: £15. This comes out of my paycheque.
Electricity: £38.50 for my half, which includes the water bill too. I split this evenly with my partner.
Phone bill: £11
Internet: £9.80 for my half
Netflix & Amazon Prime: None. I use my family's account.
Savings: £190-£240, most of which is going towards paying for my postgrad in play therapy. (I start, part-time, in September.)
Health insurance: None.
Swimming membership: £20
Charity: £15 — combined — to a shelter and to Arts Emergency, which supports young people from working class backgrounds who want to work in the arts, through mentors and specific programmes.
