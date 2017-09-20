Housing costs: £278 for my half of the mortgage each month. My boyfriend and I have a 25-year mortgage on our two-bed flat in Manchester city centre. It's a beautiful place and we were extremely lucky to get it.

Student loans: £15. This comes out of my paycheque.

Electricity: £38.50 for my half, which includes the water bill too. I split this evenly with my partner.

Phone bill: £11

Internet: £9.80 for my half

Netflix & Amazon Prime: None. I use my family's account.

Savings: £190-£240, most of which is going towards paying for my postgrad in play therapy. (I start, part-time, in September.)

Health insurance: None.

Swimming membership: £20

Charity: £15 — combined — to a shelter and to Arts Emergency, which supports young people from working class backgrounds who want to work in the arts, through mentors and specific programmes.