Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking millennials how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last dollar.
This week: a doctor who makes $76,670 per year and spends it on Trident gum and her medical license renewal.
Occupation: Doctor (Pediatric Gastroenterology Fellow)
Industry: Medicine
Age: 32
Location: New York, NY (UES)
Salary: $76,670
Paycheck Amount (2x/month): $1,614.53
Moonlighting: $1,200, for one weekend/month. I work two weekends each month (one for my fellowship, and one for moonlighting doing medical work) to supplement my salary. (I withhold more taxes from my fellowship salary in order to cover the moonlighting wages.)
Industry: Medicine
Age: 32
Location: New York, NY (UES)
Salary: $76,670
Paycheck Amount (2x/month): $1,614.53
Moonlighting: $1,200, for one weekend/month. I work two weekends each month (one for my fellowship, and one for moonlighting doing medical work) to supplement my salary. (I withhold more taxes from my fellowship salary in order to cover the moonlighting wages.)
Monthly Expenses
Housing: $1,950 for my one-bedroom, third-floor walk-up with a major mouse and cockroach problem.
Loans: $715 (I'm on an income-based loan repayment schedule with the promise of 10-year loan forgiveness.)
Health Insurance: $7 for long-term disability insurance. Health insurance is considered fringe on top of our salary and is not deducted from my salary.
Savings & Retirement: $0
Housing: $1,950 for my one-bedroom, third-floor walk-up with a major mouse and cockroach problem.
Loans: $715 (I'm on an income-based loan repayment schedule with the promise of 10-year loan forgiveness.)
Health Insurance: $7 for long-term disability insurance. Health insurance is considered fringe on top of our salary and is not deducted from my salary.
Savings & Retirement: $0
All Other Monthly Expenses
Gym Membership (Equinox All-Access): $210
Cell Phone: $0. I'm still on my parents' plan.
Netflix: $7.99
Utilities & Internet: ~$80
Trident Gum: $30/month for 36 packs from Amazon
K-Cups: $14.99 for 24
Prime Pantry: ~$36 for seven boxes of MiniWheats and three cases of Diet Coke every 1/1.5 months.
Gym Membership (Equinox All-Access): $210
Cell Phone: $0. I'm still on my parents' plan.
Netflix: $7.99
Utilities & Internet: ~$80
Trident Gum: $30/month for 36 packs from Amazon
K-Cups: $14.99 for 24
Prime Pantry: ~$36 for seven boxes of MiniWheats and three cases of Diet Coke every 1/1.5 months.