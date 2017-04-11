1:30 p.m. — My husband and I head to a local coffee shop and get an afternoon snack. I order chai and he has a latte. We discuss upcoming domestic trip plans, and argue about whether to go to Italy or Norway later this year — or neither. Two different sets of friends have invited us on two different international trips, and we don't agree about what to do. We also talk about whether we want to buy a house, something we go ‘round and ‘round about. In the last 10 years, we have moved every two to three years. Our families are spread across the lower 48. We love Alaska, but are never sure where we want to settle. So this conversation has all the familiar, well-worn verbal paths of a repetitive discussion that ends up nowhere. $13.50