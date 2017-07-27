A Week In Oakland, CA, On A $70,000 Salary

All Other Monthly Expenses:

Cell Phone: $55

Gym Membership: $39

CSA Farm Share: $36. We receive a box of fresh, seasonal produce from a local organic farm every other week.

Savings: $400. I try to keep an emergency fund with a few thousand dollars in it.

Roth IRA: $406, matched up to 8% by my employer (already subtracted from my paycheck)

Health Insurance: $75. The remainder is covered by my employer.

Amazon Prime: $99/year

Netflix: $10. My family mooches off of me!

Internet: $50

Gas/Electric: $25 - $35

Laundry: $20. There are machines in our building and all tenants pay $20/month for unlimited laundry use.

Credit Card: $440 balance on a 0% APR card that I'm a few months away from paying off