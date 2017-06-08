All Other Monthly Expenses

IRA Retirement account: $100. I wish I could contribute more but it's better than nothing!

Utilities: $35

Internet: $30

Phone: $0 (I'm on my family's plan.)

Spotify: $0 (Also get through family.)

Health Insurance: $0. I'm so fortunate to be on Medi-Cal while I start my business. It's based on average monthly income in a year. Even though I made a lot this month, there have been other months in which I've made $0. I feel bad getting assistance, so I speak to the wonderful Medi-Cal representatives often to make sure I'm reporting my income appropriately. I hope to be on my own health insurance by August.