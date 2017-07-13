An Unpaid Intern's Week In New York, NY

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking millennials how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last dollar.
This week, we’re taking a look at the way interns are spending across the country. Internships can be a key way of getting experience, gaining entry into fields, and making connections, but not everyone has the ability — in terms of timing or finances — to make it happen. For those who do, managing an internship during the traditional work and school year, or working full-or-part-time over the summer can provide an exciting (or nerve-wracking!) preview of life after college.
Today: a grad student and unpaid intern who makes $15,000 per year and spends some of it on ingredients for cauliflower tacos and transparent umbrellas.
Occupation: Grad Student & College Counseling Intern
Industry: Education
Age: 24
Location: New York, NY
Salary: $15,000 (varies)
Paycheck (Weekly): I try to make at least $300 per week from my retail gig, freelance tutoring and college advising, and babysitting — but it varies.
Industry: Education
Age: 24
Location: New York, NY
Salary: $15,000 (varies)
Paycheck (Weekly): I try to make at least $300 per week from my retail gig, freelance tutoring and college advising, and babysitting — but it varies.
Monthly Expenses
Housing Costs: $600. I live in a 400-square-foot apartment with my boyfriend and an additional roommate and we have the deal of the century on rent.
Loan Payments: $0. I am VERY lucky.
Housing Costs: $600. I live in a 400-square-foot apartment with my boyfriend and an additional roommate and we have the deal of the century on rent.
Loan Payments: $0. I am VERY lucky.
All Other Monthly Expenses:
Gym Membership: $10
Internet & Utilities: $30 for my share
Savings: I aim to save at least $100 per month, but it depends on my income.
Charitable Contribution: $25. This month, it was for an event whose proceeds went to victims of the Pulse Nightclub shooting.
Gym Membership: $10
Internet & Utilities: $30 for my share
Savings: I aim to save at least $100 per month, but it depends on my income.
Charitable Contribution: $25. This month, it was for an event whose proceeds went to victims of the Pulse Nightclub shooting.