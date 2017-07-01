A Week In Sacramento, CA, On A $55,200 Salary

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking millennials how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last dollar.
This week: an analyst who makes $55,200 per year and spends some of it on registration for a volleyball league.
Occupation: Analyst
Industry: Government
Age: 28
Location: Sacramento, CA
Salary: $55,200
Paycheck (Once Per Month): $2,881
Industry: Government
Age: 28
Location: Sacramento, CA
Salary: $55,200
Paycheck (Once Per Month): $2,881
Monthly Expenses
Housing Costs: $450. I live on my boyfriend's farm with him, three other people, three dogs, three cats, 120 chickens, 20 sheep, 20 rabbits, 11 geese, and some ducks.
Loan Payments: $0. I just finished paying off the last of my credit card debt!
Housing Costs: $450. I live on my boyfriend's farm with him, three other people, three dogs, three cats, 120 chickens, 20 sheep, 20 rabbits, 11 geese, and some ducks.
Loan Payments: $0. I just finished paying off the last of my credit card debt!
All Other Monthly Expenses:
Car Insurance: $50
Cell Phone: $80
Gym Membership: $50
Car Insurance: $50
Cell Phone: $80
Gym Membership: $50