A Week In New York, NY, On A $110,000 Salary

All Other Monthly Expenses

Utilities: $55 on average for electricity and gas.

Health Insurance: $179.76. My husband also has transit, 401(k), and insurance taken out of his paycheck, pre-tax.

Transit: $121 for a monthly pass.

Vision: $5.96

401(k): $1,481.54

Life Insurance: $7.38

Spotify: $9.99

Cable & Internet: $111.97

Netflix: $9.99

Cell Phone: $0. My parents keep me on their plan and my husband gets his through work.

Savings: We move monthly budget surpluses into our joint brokerage account and keep a six-month emergency fund in our checking account.