A Week In New York, NY, On A $110,000 Salary

This week, a nurse practitioner who makes $110,000 per year and spends some of it on replacing her iPhone screen.
Occupation: Nurse practitioner
Industry: Healthcare
Age: 30
Location: New York, NY
My Salary: $110,000 and $5,000 bonus | Husband's Salary: $260,000 and $80,000 bonus
My Paycheck (Biweekly): $2,098.52 | My Husband's Paycheck: $4,491.06. We deposit our take-home pay into a joint account.
Monthly Expenses
Housing: $3,995 for a one-bedroom apartment in the West Village.
Loan Payments: ~$2,100. This is siphoned directly from my husband's paycheck and deposited into a separate bank account.
All Other Monthly Expenses
Utilities: $55 on average for electricity and gas.
Health Insurance: $179.76. My husband also has transit, 401(k), and insurance taken out of his paycheck, pre-tax.
Transit: $121 for a monthly pass.
Vision: $5.96
401(k): $1,481.54
Life Insurance: $7.38
Spotify: $9.99
Cable & Internet: $111.97
Netflix: $9.99
Cell Phone: $0. My parents keep me on their plan and my husband gets his through work.
Savings: We move monthly budget surpluses into our joint brokerage account and keep a six-month emergency fund in our checking account.
