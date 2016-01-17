Day Seven 12:30 pm — First date latte from Sweetleaf. Free.



2 p.m. — We head over to brunch at Trix. He's really nice and just moved to Brooklyn from rural Virginia. He literally grew up on a farm, and I was his first date since moving to NYC. I don't think he knows that first dates aren't usually on a weekend. It was refreshing to not have to pretend to be less available than I actually am.



7:30 p.m. — I finally run out of pizza (my roommate's houseguest had some), so I heat up a Zhongzi (meat, peanut, shiitake filled sticky rice wrapped in banana leaf) that my grandma made and gave me the last time I visited home.



9 p.m. — Order a paperback copy of Everything I Never Told You by Celeste Ng on Amazon. $10.66



11 p.m. — Spontaneous first date beer at No Name Bar. Different guy. We had been talking for a while, but hadn't met up because his schedule is nuts. I usually wouldn't go out so late before a workday but I wasn't feeling ready for work yet so I decided to go. I think he may have been a little drunk already. The conversation was pleasant enough, but he mentioned that he's short-tempered , which is a deal breaker for me, so I doubt we're going to hang out again.



Total: $10.66