A Week In Honolulu, Hawaii, On A $60,000 Salary

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking millennials how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last dollar.
Today for Money Diaries Month: an attorney who makes $60,000 per year and spends some of it on Domino's pizza.
Occupation: Attorney
Industry: Insurance Defense
Age: 26
Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
Salary: $60,000
Paycheck (2x/month): $1,960
Monthly Expenses
Housing: $0. I live on a sailboat and my husband pays the $500/month boat slip fee.
Loan Payments: None. I went to the schools that offered me the most scholarship money, and my mom helped me pay the rest.
All Other Monthly Expenses:
Weekday Babysitter: $1,200. I pay for this and my husband pays for all other expenses because they are roughly equal.
Gym Membership: $95
Showtime: $8.99. I plan to cancel as soon as Twin Peaks ends.
Cell Phone: Husband pays $180
Netflix: Husband pays $7.99
Spotify: Husband pays $10
Health Insurance: I'm on one plan through my employer, and another plan through my husband's employer for which he pays $213 per month.
Utilities: Husband pays $60
Amazon Prime: $99/year
