A Week In Honolulu, Hawaii, On A $60,000 Salary

All Other Monthly Expenses:

Weekday Babysitter: $1,200. I pay for this and my husband pays for all other expenses because they are roughly equal.

Gym Membership: $95

Showtime: $8.99. I plan to cancel as soon as Twin Peaks ends.

Cell Phone: Husband pays $180

Netflix: Husband pays $7.99

Spotify: Husband pays $10

Health Insurance: I'm on one plan through my employer, and another plan through my husband's employer for which he pays $213 per month.

Utilities: Husband pays $60

Amazon Prime: $99/year