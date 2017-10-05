A Week In Los Angeles, CA, On A $1,250,000 Joint Salary

5:30 p.m. — About the hit the road, and the hubby calls to say that our daughter has requested "sushi and cupcakes" for dinner. I think this is both adorable and horrifying. Is she that spoiled already? I shake my head and head over to meet them at our favorite family-friendly sushi spot. She is getting very good at using chopsticks. Dinner is so good tonight; the fish is super fresh ($175.15). When we are done, we get a cupcake on the way out ($4.25). We are all fed, happy, and relaxed. We head home to get her in the bath and then off to bed. She is down by 8 p.m. and I am asleep by 9:30 p.m. $179.40