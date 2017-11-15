Money Diary: A Week In Los Angeles On A £950,000 Joint Salary

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking a cross-section of women how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last penny.
Today: an executive director who makes £379,298 per year. Combined with her husband's salary, this gives a total annual income of £948,261. This week, she spends some of her money on Christmas ornaments and a trip to Disneyland.
Ed note: All amounts have been converted to GBP.
Occupation: Executive Director
Industry: Finance
Age: 34
Location: Los Angeles
My salary: £208,614 base + £170,684 annual bonus = £379,298
Husband's salary: £170,689 base + £398,274 annual bonus = £568,963
Combined salary: £948,261
My paycheque (biweekly): £4,456 net
Husband's paycheque (semi-monthly): £4,275 net. (We max out our 401(k) contributions.)
Husband's paycheque (semi-monthly): £4,275 net. (We max out our 401(k) contributions.)
Monthly Expenses
Housing: £2,124 mortgage
Utilities: £696. We bought in a gentrifying area of LA and did a gut renovation of the house. Our life savings are in the walls of our home.
Loan Payments
Students loans: £834
Cars: £1,221
All Other Monthly Expenses
Insurance (cars, life, jewellery): £1,297
Recurring charitable payments: £128 to UNICEF, Doctors Without Borders, Los Angeles LGBT Center
Wine shipments: £132
Meal deliveries: £379
Housekeeper: £524
Pool man: £83
Gardener: £72
Dry cleaning & laundry service: £265
Subscriptions: £56 for Netflix, ABC Mouse, various magazines, etc.
Bonus deductions: Out of our annual bonuses, we pay for additional income taxes, over and above withholding (£28,828), and pre-school tuition (£18,207). The remaining balance of our bonus money is put into savings.
