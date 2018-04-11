11:35 a.m. — Take a break to visit a friend who's still in college at her apartment. We talk about random stuff and our plans for tonight; her dad is coming to town and wants to take us to dinner. The timing still isn't set, so I tell her to let me know when my husband and I should get to her apartment later. I stop at the McDonald's near the complex for fries and a Coke to try and make up for yesterday's letdown. From there, I get back on the road. I'm not as busy as before, but I still get some rides here and there. $3.12