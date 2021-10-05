How What We Want From Our Wedding Day Is Changing

"Budgets haven’t necessarily gone up or down post-pandemic," says Sarah. (In particular: luxury will always be luxury). "However, what people are spending their money on is shifting." Sarah has found that in instances when the guest list is tighter and more refined, the cost per head is often higher than it once was. Think: more extravagant food, more spent on flowers, ad infinitum. "We did a really special wedding for 30 people earlier this year, for instance, where we created a gorgeous wooden copse inside a building. It was lavish but small-scale, and totally beautiful. Here, as we're seeing elsewhere, there was a focus on intimacy and only having people in attendance that you really want to be there," Sarah explains, "but making it an incredibly special experience for those who are able to be there. I see this model continuing."