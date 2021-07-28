While seeking diamonds that have been ethically and responsibly sourced continues to become increasingly important to consumers, the lab-grown diamond market continues to thrive, too. And it's easy to understand why. Not only can these man-made stones leave a more ethical footprint, but they are also extremely cost-effective. The lab-grown diamond you can afford will always outweigh the carat, cut, colour and clarity of its mined counterpart.
As the demand for cultivated diamonds increases, jewellery companies adapt to accommodate — especially those in the business of creating engagement rings. It's hard to know which ones to trust, though, so we've done some digging to bring you a tightly curated list of brands that create effortlessly cool engagement and wedding rings that are as affordable as they are beautiful.