How To Stop Being So Indecisive & Get Out Of Your Own Way

We sometimes bask in our own indecision – because as long as no decision has been made, the potential of the outcome remains. As long as I don’t book my holiday accommodation I can still imagine a gem of an Airbnb with a bath at the end of the bed and its own orange tree to sit beneath, eating breakfast. With any decision, what might go wrong has twice the psychological impact of what might go right. It explains why we stay in jobs we hate for too long because having a job, even a terrible one, is generally preferred to not having one. It’s why so many of my career choices have been driven by fear. "It’s an evolutionary thing, we are built to search our environment for threats, especially when entering the unknown," Zoë tells me. "Being a good girl" is an issue too. "Lots of women have been conditioned to behave nicely, to sit still. Generally, change requires some radical action, which goes against how they have been conditioned to behave."