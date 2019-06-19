Skip navigation!
Power Your Presence
Dedicated Feature
Mastering My Presence As An Introvert
by
Amy Sedghi
Dedicated Feature
I Tried Power Dressing For A Week & Here's How I Felt Afterwards
by
Amy Sedghi
Dedicated Feature
I Tried Positive Affirmations For A Week & Here's How I Felt Afterwards
by
Amy Sedghi
Dedicated Feature
I Tried Power Poses For A Week & Here's How I Felt Afterwards
by
Amy Sedghi
Dedicated Feature
The Morning Routines Of 5 Successful Women (Which Are Actually Easy To Copy
Alice Tate
19 Jun 2019
Dedicated Feature
Save These Quotes To Your Phone Background For Daily Motivation
Lucy Kirk
18 Apr 2019
Work & Money
This MasterClass Will Help You Overcome Self-Doubt At Work & Achieve Your Goals
Erin Aniker
29 Mar 2019
Dedicated Feature
This Is What Imposter Syndrome Feels Like
by
Natasha Slee
Work & Money
Women Helping Women Isn't Just A Rallying Cry. It's Good Business
The power of community hasn’t always been clear to me. To this day, my parents like to tease me about how I was held back in primary school because I fai
by
Jennifer DaSilva
Power Your Presence
How To Stop Being So Indecisive & Get Out Of Your Own Way
A year ago I decided that I no longer wanted to live where I do now. It was a great decision, based on some very solid reasons – there are too many 17-ye
by
Alex Holder
Power Your Presence
How Emptying Your Email Drafts Could Change Your Life
Women, please, take a moment. At some point today, go to your emails and open your drafts folder. I’m no psychic, but if you’re anything like me, I bet
by
Eleanor Ross
Power Your Presence
In Defence Of The 9-5: The Unappreciated Perks Of A Steady Job
Another day, another freelance humblebrag update on Twitter. They’re now so de rigueur, they appear to have overtaken engagement announcements, new babie
by
Layla Haidrani
Living
How To Get More Women Into Management Positions
Want a sobering thought as you get into the office today? As it stands, 73% of entry-level positions in the UK workplace are filled by women, yet only 34%
by
Marie-Claire Chappet
Work & Money
Are You Being Heard? How To Use Your Voice At Work
Rebecca, a young engineer, recently asked me the question, “How do I raise my profile in meetings?” She had just gone through the annual apprai
by
Ally Yates