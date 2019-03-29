Update (14th May 2019): Applications for The Presence MasterClass™ have closed, and 30 attendees have been selected. Thank you to everyone who applied. The Presence MasterClass™ will be available as a free online resource from 3th June.
This story was originally published on 29th March 2019.
Whether it’s asking for a pay rise, switching careers or coming back to work after maternity leave, critical career moments can too often trigger Imposter Syndrome and self-doubt. In extreme cases it holds us back from taking the leap at all, settling instead for what feels most comfortable.
The key to overcoming these feelings is preparation and presence. Presence is the energy you exude when you put your best, most authentic self forward in how you look, speak and act. Developing a strong sense of presence helps us to tackle our doubts head-on and succeed at those critical career moments.
TRESemmé and The International Center for Research on Women have spent the last two years crafting The Presence MasterClass™, a 7-part course designed to help women #PowerYourPresence and succeed in their working lives – whatever 'success' means to them.
The Presence MasterClass™ will launch as a free and immersive experience for three full days in May. Alongside 30 ambitious women like yourself, you'll be equipped with the knowledge and tools to enhance your confidence at work, clarify your goals, and ultimately reach your professional dreams by developing presence.
And as an added bonus, Refinery29 will be there hosting three hands-on sessions with some inspiring women we love.
After The Presence MasterClass™ you’ll receive six months of invaluable support to help you put everything you learned into practice. This will include three months of personalised coaching, and a further three months of virtual group sessions with your MasterClass peers.
Don't miss out on this opportunity!
There are 30 places available for this incredible three-day experience, click here to apply and secure yours. The MasterClass is open to women from all working backgrounds, whether you're a teacher, lawyer, retail manager, dancer or social worker. All you need to do is describe an upcoming, pivotal moment in your career – for which a strong sense of presence will help you succeed.
For example:
Asking for a pay rise or promotion
Requesting to change your hours
A major interview
Switching careers
Starting a business
An important audition
Returning to work after maternity leave
Need to know
22nd-24th May, three full days and two nights
Held at the Wilderness Reserve, Suffolk
All expenses paid for, with food and accommodation included
If you can't make the course IRL, don’t worry! The Presence MasterClass™ will be available on TRESemme.com as a free resource for all women everywhere from 27th May. Make sure you sign up online, and discover more about the power of presence.
