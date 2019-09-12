It shouldn’t take too long to create an elevator pitch but you should try to have three different versions. One that you use face to face when you’re having conversations with people, which could be a bit longer and more conversational. A shorter elevator pitch, something like three sentences or three little paragraphs that you could use in your LinkedIn profile or at the top of your CV. And another to feed into things like your Twitter or Instagram handle and blurb. Make sure people know how great you are and learn to toot your own horn.