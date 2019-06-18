The Morning Routines Of 5 Successful Women (Which Are Actually Easy To Copy)

Mornings. Like Marmite, you either love them or hate them. It’s a well-worn stereotype that successful people start their day at the crack of dawn and overachieve by 7am. But is that necessary? Normal? The only way to get your work done? Of course not.
As part of our yearlong partnership with TRESemmé, we’re arming our readers with a variety of tools and tips to help own their power and overcome self-doubt in the workplace. We’ve also been opening up about our own Imposter Syndrome and sharing motivational quotes for when you need them most.
Now we’re tackling morning routines and finding out how five ladies who are all making waves spend their mornings to help power their presence for the day ahead. Their honest routines crush the stereotype that successful people have to hit the gym, down a green juice, fit in a blow-dry and take three calls before 9am. (Phew.)
