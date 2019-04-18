Save These Quotes To Your Phone Background For Daily Motivation

If you're anything like us, you can't resist the power of a good motivational quote. Those nuggets of positivity and support can be just the reminder you need to lift your head up and face the challenges of the day.
At the end of February, ahead of International Women’s Day, we were invited to the TRESemmé Power Your Presence Talks. Guests like Alesha Dixon, authors Viv Groskop and Bryony Gordon, and our very own Lifestyle Director Jess Commons shared invaluable advice around imposter syndrome and owning your voice in the workplace.
Their tips and anecdotes were too good not to share, so we’ve designed our favourites into beautiful backgrounds for your phone, or your desk.
Hit save on the quote you're most drawn to, and set yourself up for a daily boost of self-belief.
