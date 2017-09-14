But while I get the occasional pang of envy when I see my freelance friends post Instagrams of their boozy midweek brunch when I’m jostling for a seat on the Tube, I’m keenly aware that I’ve never been one of those people that can eschew office life to sit solitarily tapping away in a room (or having to pay for a skinny Frappuccino to justify using up the Wi-Fi in Starbucks). If anything, I thrive in a busy, buzzing office where camaraderie is the backbone of my working day. It’s such a crucial component of my professional life that I’ve ended up rejecting second interviews and job offers if I don’t get a good vibe from the people. The office Christmas party, Secret Santa and all the charades that go along with it is something that I actually relish, not dread. My working life is peppered with lunches with colleagues, after-work drinks and witty emails traded back and forth and I truly believe it has made me more successful at my job. I recently won a major industry award and have been nominated for several others and I’m convinced that wouldn’t have happened as a freelancer, as I would be too busy down an Instagram rabbit hole, staving off loneliness, to focus on the task at hand.