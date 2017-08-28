Why I Gave Up London To Live On A Sustainable Farm In Italy

My favourite moments from this year have been when it’s seemed like a guest has really got something out of their experience with us. We recently had a group of teenagers here from a US-based not-for-profit which gives students who would not otherwise be able to travel, the opportunity to do so. Most of them were from inner cities and had never really been around animals or in a place as remote as this. One afternoon I took them down to a nearby reservoir. The majority had never been wild swimming before, and they all stood hesitantly on the side while I got in. Twenty minutes later, however, they were all sat in the shallows, plastering themselves in mud. We had an email a few days later from one student saying what an impact her time here had had on her, and how she was now far more conscious about where her food came from and how much plastic she was consuming. I cried a little when I read the email.