How To Get More Women Into Management Positions

While we’re losing valuable and talented women in the workplace, it’s not for lack of ambition. Yet crucially, women may express and accomplish this ambition in a different way. It’s this misunderstanding of female motivation that led disgraced former Saatchi & Saatchi chairman Kevin Roberts to make his ill-advised claim last year that women will not succeed because they possess only an “ intrinsic, circular ambition to be happy .” Actually, thinks Dawson, this ambition spurs women to succeed in a more fulfilling way: “Ambition is not just about a top job. Ambition is about a fullness to your life,” she says. “That need for happiness is so important. It will also make you better at your job.”