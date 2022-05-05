More Brides Are Choosing Black Wedding Dresses — Here’s Why

While the choice to wear a black wedding dress may be perceived as a statement, many brides don’t think about it this way. “I think that people have this idea that when you wear black, you are trying to buck tradition because it's like the opposite colour, right?” says Alexandra. “It's really just an expression of the woman who's wearing it.” For Alexandra Lima, who married in March 2022, white was never a choice: “90% of my wardrobe is already black. That is actually one of the reasons why I wanted to do that [wear black.]”