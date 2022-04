These days, rings can take any form and shape, and trends in engagement ring styles come and go like any other piece of jewellery. But even for those close to saying 'I do', the guide to how much a ring should cost is grey, at best. There are the generic rules of thumb people still stand firmly by — such as 'three months worth of take-home salary — and even those who prefer to pay for their own . To get an idea of what the average Aussie woman reckons is the 'right' amount to shell out, we put the call-out for you to share your thoughts.