What does the job entail, exactly?

“When I first booked the job, the casting directors congratulated me, then they were like, ‘Look, you’re not Cinderella. You’re not going to be in the studio every couple of weeks, but you’ll be in here about once a quarter.’ And they were right. I’m in three or four times a year, doing things for the parks, or talking toys, or video games, or guest appearances on animated shows like Sofia the First, things like that. Commercials, radio, any time her animated self makes an appearance and they need her voice, that’s me.”



It must be pretty bizarre to hear your voice coming from a toy.

“Yeah! I have a castle in the garage that’s a Fisher Price toy called the Disney Princess Songs Palace. What’s really fun is to go over to my friends’ houses and hear my friends’ kids play with a toy with my voice on it. Some of the kids get it and understand that it’s me, and some of the kids just absolutely don’t. But it’s neat.”



What was your reaction when you found out you got the part?

“I mean, you dream of that kind of thing — of being a Disney princess. That’s every little girl’s dream, whether you’re a performer or not. And I know there’s some backlash these days from parents about princesses, but I grew up on Disney and I’m a feminist. I had no illusions that I was going to eat a poison apple and be rescued by true love’s first kiss. I played with all kinds of dolls and Barbies, and I didn’t grow up thinking I need a man. People are like, ‘Oh, we’re telling these girls they can grow up to be princesses.’ Well guess what, they can! Because I did.”



When you break down the story, Snow White did have to go out on her own and make it in the forest, even if it meant working for seven dwarfs.

“Yeah, she’s a brave girl. And what’s wrong with cleaning and tidying up? She made people’s lives better. She just has a great outlook on life. Everything is with a smile and a song. It’s her motto. And that’s wonderful advice. I’m not saying we should be delusional or anything like that, but if you can approach life with some positivity, what’s wrong with that?



“The whole thing that happened with her and the hag and the apple, it’s like, yeah, she should have trusted her instincts a little more, but at the same time, what a wonderful quality to think the best of people. But she’s not an idiot! She ran when she had to run! She knew she needed help and asked for shelter from the animals.”