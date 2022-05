More Brides Are Choosing Black Wedding Dresses — Here’s Why

On the other hand, Skyelar Kowalewski had to rely on shopping for her wedding dress online because she couldn’t find a gown that she could try on in person. “There was a major lack of black wedding dresses. So that was kind of a hard thing to deal with because I was wondering, Am I actually going to be able to find something that looks like a bridal gown ?” she says. “Or am I just going to be looking like I'm just wearing a black formal dress?” In the end, after spending a lot of time looking, she ended up finding a dress that matched her expectations — an A-line tulle dress with a matching veil that she paired with a flower crown.