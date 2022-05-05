The Ultimate Wedding Gift List For The Non-Traditional Bride

For couples in the midst of wedding planning, the last thing you have time to think about is your gift registry, not to mention all the admin that goes along with it. Newly engaged, you probably had a rom-com montage image in mind: wandering around a deserted department store, hand in hand, blissfully scanning products. The reality couldn't be more different: a last-minute, panic-driven list of items that the internet has told you are 'must haves' for new couples but are either way too niche to be useful (engraved cheese board, anyone?) or things you already own (especially if you and your partner live together).
This is where Prezola steps in. A digital wedding registry with a difference, Prezola boasts flexibility and ease, whether you’re looking to add truly unique gift ideas to your list, cool experience days, want to set up a honeymoon fund or all of the above. Once you've set up your personalised list, you can add and edit to your heart’s content, choosing from big names and artisan labels. Asked for funds? You can be confident that they’re being looked after in Prezola's ring-fenced trust account, which you can access whenever you like by booking an online transfer. Bonus: Prezola also takes care of all the admin, keeping track of who sent you what and when it was delivered.
Ready to get inspired? We tapped the experts over at Prezola for a list of the top 10 gift ideas for 2022. From boutique glamping breaks to state-of-the art pizza ovens, there’s nothing boring about this list (and not an engraved cheese board in sight).